Frank Gore Jr. signs with Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss added a 14th member to its early signing class – Frank Gore Jr.

The son of NFL great Frank Gore flipped from FAU to Southern Miss early Wednesday morning.

“I thought Frank was a guy that fit our system really well,” Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson said. “He’s got explosive ability. Just turn on the film and watch it, it tells the tale. We’re extremely excited. I told Frank Sr. we’re ecstatic to have his son in the program. He came down and visited a couple weeks ago. I think he liked it a lot. I think we were kind of battling FAU the whole way. I think the proximity was something that was kind of leaning towards them, but I think at the end of the day he just decided he felt more comfortable at Southern Miss. And so we’re certainly excited to have him and just look forward to him playing here the next four or five years.”

Gore Jr. is rated as a three-star RB by 247sports.com. The Miami, FL native played quarterback and threw for 213 yards (17-of-22) for Killian High in Miami. He led the team in rushing with 1,111 yards, averaging 92.6 yards per game and 9.8 yards per carry. He was voted the No. 3 Under the Radar Player among high school players in the country heading into his senior campaign by MaxPreps.