NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews takes us to Natchez where the Bulldogs try to get and win their first playoff game since 2009.
In the video above the team explains why this is the year they break through.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews takes us to Natchez where the Bulldogs try to get and win their first playoff game since 2009.
In the video above the team explains why this is the year they break through.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>