BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews takes us to Pisgah where the Dragons look to bounce back from a 3-8 2022 season.
In the video above the team explains why their offensive line could lead to an improved 2023 campaign.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews takes us to Pisgah where the Dragons look to bounce back from a 3-8 2022 season.
In the video above the team explains why their offensive line could lead to an improved 2023 campaign.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>