HS Football Preview #26: Jackson Academy
The Raiders went 9-4 in 2022, winning all 3 games that went to OT.
JA has made the state championship once since its streak of 5 in a row ended in 2013.
JA says it’s entering a new power era.
by: David Edelstein
