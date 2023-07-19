HS Football Preview #29: Yazoo City
Yazoo City went 0-10 last season, but this year, under new head coach Justin Washington (who played one year for Yazoo City as a high school freshman) freshman, the team says it’s ready for some wins.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
