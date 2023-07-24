SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews takes us to North Pike where the Jags have started to win 7 or more games consistently.
In the video above the team explains why this senior group could push the program to new heights.
by: Blake Levine
