PETAL, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews take us to Petal who is trying to regain their winning ways.
In the video above see why the Panthers think despite a young team they are ready to compete at the highest level.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
PETAL, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football previews take us to Petal who is trying to regain their winning ways.
In the video above see why the Panthers think despite a young team they are ready to compete at the highest level.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>