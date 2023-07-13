The Jackson Public Schools have renovated Hughes Field in Jackson. It is now a turf field. It was used Thursday night by flag football teams from the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi
Jackson Public Schools Open First Turf Field at Hughes Field
by: David Edelstein
