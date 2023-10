Sports Zone’s Blake Levine and David Edelstein discuss the highlights from Week 10 of the 2023 high school football season.

Friday Night Rewind has been named the 2023 Best Television High School Football Program in Mississippi by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters and airs every Friday this fall at 10 p.m. on WJTV.

Note: Hartfield won, 43-15. The score was said correctly, but the graphic had an error.