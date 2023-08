OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced the 2023 MHSAA Football Championships will be conducted at the University of Mississippi.

The games will be held November 30 through December 2, 2023.

2023 Football Championship Schedule Thursday Class 1A 3:30 PM Thursday Class 5A 7:00 PM Friday Class 2A 3:30 PM Friday Class 6A 7:00 PM Saturday Class 4A Noon Saturday Class 3A 3:30 PM Saturday Class 7A 7:00 PM