PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Hall of Famer Marcus Boyles will return to Petal High School as head football coach effective January 2024.

After an extensive search, the Petal School District Board of Trustees approved the hiring at a special-called meeting on Thursday, December 7.

Known as one of the winningest coaches in Mississippi high school history, Boyles brings 28 years of head coaching experience back to Petal where he served as head coach from 2012 to 2021 before retiring.

After retiring from Petal, Boyles took a two-year hiatus from coaching as a sales representative for BSN Sports before being named Meridian’s head coach in January 2023.

Boyles was inducted into the 2023 Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) Hall of Fame in June and is highly decorated as a coach of the year including the 2003 MAC Coach of the Year award; the 2004 and 2007 Mississippi High School Activities Association Coach of the Year awards; as well as the 2004 National Federation of State High School Associations Mississippi Coach of the Year.

“My wife and I are really excited about coming back to Petal High School where we spent nine great years coaching and teaching,” said Boyles. “I know the pride and tradition of Petal football, and I am looking forward to working with the administration, teachers and players to make this program the best it can possibly be.”