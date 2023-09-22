Callaway football has two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt in the first half of Thursday’s game hosting Meridian, but the Chargers ultimately fall 32-6.
Sports Zone’s David Edelstein shows the defensive highlights above.
by: David Edelstein
