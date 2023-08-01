HS Football Preview #46: Callaway
The Chargers went 9-3 in 2022, instilling a winning mindset.
They say they have doubters after losing some key players and moving up to 6A play, but Callaway says it knows how to compete at any level.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
HS Football Preview #46: Callaway
The Chargers went 9-3 in 2022, instilling a winning mindset.
They say they have doubters after losing some key players and moving up to 6A play, but Callaway says it knows how to compete at any level.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>