HS Football Preview #50: Mendenhall
The Tigers made it to the 4A state championship in 2022, losing on a last-second field goal.
This year, Mendenhall says it has the “blueprint” for success as the Tigers “are not restarting, [but] are reloading.”
by: David Edelstein
