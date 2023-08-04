HS Football Preview #52: Madison Central
The Jaguars went 8-4 in 2022 This team defines success as winning the state championship (like they did in 2021).
Some big names graduated. Now MC says it’s up to the young guys to carry the team forward.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
HS Football Preview #52: Madison Central
The Jaguars went 8-4 in 2022 This team defines success as winning the state championship (like they did in 2021).
Some big names graduated. Now MC says it’s up to the young guys to carry the team forward.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>