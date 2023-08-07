HS Football Preview #56: Germantown
The Mavericks missed the playoffs in 2022 after going 5-6, but they say they learned a lot under new head coach Russell Mitchell.
Now, the Mavs say it’s about finishing games & playing until the end.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
