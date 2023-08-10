ETHEL, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football tour takes us to Ethel where the Tigers have turned things around since a 0-12 2019 season.
In the video above the team talks about their chemistry, and why they should have a great season in 2023.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
ETHEL, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football tour takes us to Ethel where the Tigers have turned things around since a 0-12 2019 season.
In the video above the team talks about their chemistry, and why they should have a great season in 2023.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>