NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football tour takes us to Adams County Christian where the Rebels are one of the favorites in MAIS 5A football.
In the video above the team explains why this year they will finish the job and win the title.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s high school football tour takes us to Adams County Christian where the Rebels are one of the favorites in MAIS 5A football.
In the video above the team explains why this year they will finish the job and win the title.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>