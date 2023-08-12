HS Football Preview #66: McAdams
The Bulldogs have had two 1-10 seasons in a row.
Head coach Roy Rigsby is in his 2nd year at McAdams after many other coaching stints.
The Bulldogs say this is the year the new game plan takes effect.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
