HS Football Preview #68: Canton
The Tigers went 4-6 in 2022
Their last winning season was 2019. Their last playoff appearance was 2018
Canton is getting a new turf field. The Tigers say they plan to get their first-ever playoff win on that field
by: David Edelstein
