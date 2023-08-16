HS Football Preview #71: St. Andrew’s
The Saints went 5-5 in 2022.
Now, St. Andrew’s moves down to 2A play. The Saints say they’re excited about their new turf field, new jerseys, new helmets and new impression they’ll make in 2023.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
