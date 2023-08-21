HS Football Preview #94: Florence
The Eagles went 7-4 in 2022, missing the playoffs by one game.
But that was a big turnaround from a 1-9 season in 2021.
Florence says it’s going to give full effort to “do more: and make the playoffs in 2023.
by: David Edelstein
