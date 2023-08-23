JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to an anticipated excessive heat warning throughout Central Mississippi on Friday, August 25, the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced all home football game start times have been rescheduled.

The games will start at 8:00 p.m. instead of the regular 7:00 p.m. start time.

Revised Football Schedule – Week 1 (August 25)

South Jackson Field – McComb v. Jim Hill – 8:00 p.m.

Hughes Filed – Callaway v. Provine – 8:00 p.m.

North Jackson Field – Port Gibson v. Murrah – 8:00 p.m.

Florence High (Away) – Forest Hill v. Florence – 8:00 p.m.

Newton High (Away) – Lanier v. Newton – 7:30 p.m.

Crystal Springs High (Away) – Wingfield v. Crystal Springs – 8:00 p.m.