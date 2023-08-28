RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) reversed its prior ruling that Hartfield Academy engaged in illegal recruiting.

According to a news release from Hartfield Academy, the MAIS specifically found that Hartfield did not recruit students from St. Joseph Catholic School and did not violate the MAIS’s recruiting rules.

Hartfield’s coaches have been reinstated to their on-field duties, and the football team is eligible to complete in the playoffs.

Citing no specific rule violation, the MAIS instead found that Hartfield was careless in allowing the appearance of improper recruiting to exist and gave a warning, placed Hartfield on probation, and issued a reduced fine.

“Although Hartfield does not agree with these sanctions, it accepts them in an effort to conclude the matter and move forward with its mission— preparing young people academically, emotionally, and spiritually to pursue the next stages of their lives with a passion for learning, for putting others ahead of self, and for the living and active Jesus Christ,” a statement from Hartfield Academy read.