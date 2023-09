MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s football coach returned to the sidelines this past Friday after dealing with health issues at the start of the season.

Herbert Davis was rushed to the ICU before the Patriots first game of the season and had to miss a few games.

While Davis is still battling medical issues, he has been cleared to return coaching.

MRA vs. Oak Grove is WJTV’s Game of the Week this Friday.