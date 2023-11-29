OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The first season featuring expansion to the 7A classification will culminate with the 2023 MHSAA Football State Championships at Ole Miss’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“This year marks something very special with the addition of the 7A classification, and we could not be more pleased to celebrate the milestone with our championships hosted at Ole Miss,” said MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves. “We are thankful for partnerships with so many organizations that make our championships possible, and we appreciate the folks at Ole Miss being ready to host the event again.”

The championships will begin on Thursday, November 30 with Class 1A at 4:00 p.m. and Class 5A at 7:30 p.m. Friday’s (Dec. 1) Class 2A and Class 6A championships will be played at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. On Saturday (Dec. 2), Class 4A will play at 12:00 p.m., followed by Class 3A at 3:30 p.m. and Class 7A at 7:00 p.m.