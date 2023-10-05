BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- Sports Director Blake Levine recaps two huge games in Rankin County Thursday night.
Northwest Rankin beats Pearl 21-13.
Brandon beats Petal 54-17.
by: Blake Levine
