CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s Game of the Week features Germantown and Clinton.
Sports Director Blake Levine previews the matchup of two teams that need a win Friday to position them for making the playoffs.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s Game of the Week features Germantown and Clinton.
Sports Director Blake Levine previews the matchup of two teams that need a win Friday to position them for making the playoffs.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>