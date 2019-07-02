FROM FOOTBALL TO NASCAR: Lexington’s Wilson selected for NASCAR Pit Crew Development Program

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Holmes County Central, and Alcorn State football star Alvin Wilson is taking his talents to the next level – not in football, but in NASCAR!

Wilson was one of twelve participants to recently attend the NASCAR Drive for Diversity National Pit Crew Combine held in Concord, NC. He was put through a series of exercises and drills to asses his fitness for a NASCAR pit crew.

Let’s just say he did really well. So well, that he was one of only six chosen for the Pit Crew Development Program. The program bodes a 100-percent placement rate in one of the top NASCAR national series’.

Click the video above for a special feature on Wilson, and how he’s making a lot of people in his hometown proud, including his mom, Annie.