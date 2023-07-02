Philadelphia Eagles running back and Yazoo County graduate Kenneth Gainwell hosted a free youth football camp on Saturday.
Many of his family members showed up and say they are proud of him and their family roots.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Philadelphia Eagles running back and Yazoo County graduate Kenneth Gainwell hosted a free youth football camp on Saturday.
Many of his family members showed up and say they are proud of him and their family roots.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>