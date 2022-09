JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State will have their first true home game of the season this Saturday.

The Tigers will take on Grambling at 1p.m..

A unique aspect about this matchup is both teams have former NFL people as their head coach (Hue Jackson-Grambling, Deion Sanders-JSU).

Jackson State beat Grambling in 2020 by a score of 33-28.