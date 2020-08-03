Gardner Minshew is one of five Jaguars placed on team’s reserve/COVID-19 list

JACKSONVILLE (CBS SPORTS) – Gardner Minshew was one of five Jacksonville Jaguars players that the team placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, according to CBS Sports.

Along with Minshew, running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard were also placed on the list. Minshew, the Jaguars’ starting quarterback and former Brandon High School quarterback, joins Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford as recent NFL starting quarterbacks who have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, Stafford became the first NFL starting quarterback who has been placed on the list.

The league’s recently-implemented reserve/COVID-19 list includes players who either tested positive for the virus or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Jacksonville, 6-10 last season, will kick off the 2020 season on September 13.

LATEST STORIES: