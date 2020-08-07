Gatorade Player of the Year Lucy Green arrives in Oxford for her first season at Ole Miss

The Ole Miss women’s soccer team kicked off their first practice of the season this Tuesday. West Lauderdale high school alum Lucy Green was recently selected as Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year after helping the Knights to their fourth state championship in five years. After day one with the team, the defender is ready to make an impact her freshman season in Oxford.

“I’s exciting,” said Green. “It’s hard too though. It’s definitely different playing with all the older girls because they’re all so good, but it was a lot of fun. Playing with them they’re all so nice. If you mess up they’re like ‘Just keep going and keep your head up,’. I really just want to have a positive impact on the team and our motto this year is ‘we are me’ so I’m just going to put the team first and do my best.”

Green posted 21 clean sheets and surrendered just seven goals her senior year at West Lauderdale. The freshman says being a part of a competitive state championship winning team has helped prepare her for the SEC level.

“My high school team was really good and we had a lot of competitive players so practice was always really hard. Our coaches are great and we always just wanted to win and that showed. I really just love the atmosphere here at Ole Miss and it’s close enough to home to where my family can come watch my games. It’s a really cute town and there is a lot of good food here too which I really like.”