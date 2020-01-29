GBB: Brandon 59, Terry 54

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Madison County School bus driver suffers medical distress at the wheel, drives students into Jackson
Top Stories
BBB: (9) Hattiesburg 67, Picayune 39
Top Stories
Richland church, police team up against human trafficking in Mississippi
Jackson State softball challenge: Kayla Owens vs. Noah Newman
Mississippi casinos prepare for sports betting during Super Bowl
Exclusive: Neighbors react to double murder in Edwards
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Washington DC
Election Results
Top Stories
‘We saw enough years ago,’ Prison reform advocates and inmate respond to Reeves decision to close Parchman Unit 29
Top Stories
Absentee voting underway in Mississippi
Top Stories
Governor Tate Reeves gives first State of the State address; announces plan to close Unit 29 at Parchman
Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State Address
Mississippi governor signs law to cover gap in teacher pay
ACLU meets with Mississippi lawmakers
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Japan 2020
Pine Belt News
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Shop Local Buy Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Home for the Holidays
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Pets
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2019
Remarkable Women
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Search
Search
Search
GBB: Brandon 59, Terry 54
Sports
Posted:
Jan 28, 2020 / 10:57 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2020 / 10:57 PM CST
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon moves to 4-2 in Region 6-6A after knocking out Terry 59-55.
Trending Stories
Local doctor explains who’s at risk for the ‘Coronavirus’
Inmate collapses and dies at Kemper-Neshoba Regional Facility
Madison County School bus driver suffers medical distress at the wheel, drives students into Jackson
‘We know who did this to him we know,’ Mississippi inmates’ families say MDOC staff part of killings and cover-ups
Friends of Sherry Ingold remember her as kind, hardworking