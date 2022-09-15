NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints listed ten players as “limited” participants in practice on their Wednesday injury report, with one player that did not practice.

The “limited” list includes names like quarterback Jameis Winston (back), defensive end Cameron Jordan (hip), running back Alvin Kamara (rib), safety Marcus Maye (ankle), and running back Mark Ingram (ankle).

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) was the lone player that did not practice today.

Sunday will feature Jameis Winston’s first regular season game in the Caesars Superdome since his gruesome knee injury suffered against the Tampa Bay Bucs on October 31, 2021.

Their opponent Sunday — the Bucs.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday.

Here is Jameis Winston talking about the upcoming matchup and his injury with media after practice Wednesday:

Over in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady and Julio Jones headline a group of 6 players that did not practice Wednesday.

Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans were limited in practice.