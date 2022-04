NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will not return to playing in the NFL, although he considered it, for a minute, when former head coach Sean Payton called near the end of last season.

Brees said he considered it, “only to help a friend.”

Brees made his remarks in an interview with WGNO Sports at Stretch Zone uptown Monday morning.

He was there as part of a $20,000 donation to charity to fight childhood cancer.