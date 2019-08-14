Chargers looking forward to joint practices with Saints

If it’s worked before, why not do it again….and again?

For the third straight training camp the New Orleans Saints head west to Costa Mesa California for joint practices and scrimmages with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Monday, Saints head coach Sean Payton talked about the benefits of joint practices and scrimmages.

“You might receive more reps at something that you might not receive in the game,” Payton said. “You can essentially script out what you want to see and then who you want to see do it for your own team. And sometimes it’s a little bit more difficult in the course of a game.”

Today the Chargers talked about greeting the Saints and holding joint practices and scrimmages against New Orleans. To hear form the Bolts click on the video provided.

These practices and scrimmages all lead up to the second preseason game for both teams when the Saints and Chargers meet Sunday at Dignity Health Sports park in Carson California.