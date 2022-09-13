METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Dennis Allen spoke with media on Monday after returning from Atlanta and earning his first win as Saints head coach following the team’s 16-point come-from-behind win in the season-opener over the Falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Georgia.

The Saints defeated the NFC South division rival, 27-26, thanks to a 51-yard field goal by Wil Lutz and defensive end Payton Turner blocking a potential game-winner by the Falcons as time expired.

The Saints defense gave up 201 yards rushing, including 120 to Cordarrelle Patterson and 72 to quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Allen was not pleased with the Saints’ inability to stop the Atlanta rushing game.

“It is unacceptable,” said Allen. “That wasn’t the standard we have around here, and we won’t have around here.”

The Saints host the Buccaneers in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

According to Allen, a win is not guaranteed despite having won four of the last five against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay the past two seasons, including back-to-back regular season sweeps.

“Every year is different, every game is different,” said Allen. “We have a helluva challenge in front of us. We respect the hell out of the team that we are about to play. And, we are going to have to play much better this week if we expect to win.”