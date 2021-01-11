Deonte Harris shines in Saints 21-9 playoff win over Bears

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Heading into the Super Wild-Card Round, the focus was on Michael Thomas’ and Alvin Kamara’s return to the playing field, both earning a touchdown a piece in the Saints 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears, but it was Deonte Harris’ performance that shined Sunday.

Harris was on the end of four 3rd down conversions and also led the team in receiving yards.

The second year NFL receiver missed the last six games due to a neck injury.

