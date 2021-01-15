Divisional Round Preview: Buccaneers vs Saints

TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shakes hands with head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints after the game on November 17, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers look to knock off the Saints for their third matchup of the season, but can Tom Brady and Tampa Bay march into New Orleans and capture the win? Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain.

–Video via NBC Sports–