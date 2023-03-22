NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)–We’ve got a new Saints Quarterback—but now it is time he gets acclimated to the New Orleans lifestyle and that means with our delicious cajun cuisine.

Saints Quarterback Derek Carr said in his introductory press conference, “You know when we first got here with all the great food, the first place we went was Chipotle because we didn’t know anything.”

Did Carr just say that?

“I got a lot to learn about the culture,” he said.

Don’t worry Derek! Drago’s Owner, Tommy Cvitanovich is willing to coach you about the New Orleans food chain.

“Chipotle is a great restaurant if you love chain Mexican food,” Cvitanovich said.

He went on to say, “The food makes everything happen. Everything revolves around food in New Orleans.”

Drago’s is now inviting Carr and his family to dine with them and he’s got big cleats to fill.

“Drew Brees signed his original contract here. He had dinner here that first night and he and Brittany came in with Coach Payton. On Brees’ farewell tour, this was his stop on the day he officially retired. We are proud of that. To say Drago’s oysters were part of winning the Super Bowl, yes, I will say that,” Cvitanovich said.

So what’s on the menu for our new Quarterback and his family? Drago’s famous Charbroiled oysters of course, plus raw oysters, seafood and chicken gumbo, fried oyster po-boys, and crawfish meat pies.

“He’s going to show us how to throw a football, and we will show him how to use a fork and knife,” he said.

In French “Drago” means dragon and when Carr runs out onto the field of the Superdome, the entire Who Dat Nation is hoping Carr shows us his fire-breathing skills.

But that’s not all Cvitanovich has got planned to show Carr how we let the good times roll here in Louisiana.

“I want to take Derek and his family around town in a limo bus. Come on down, let’s enjoy it, how about a little Who Dat sir,” Cvitanovich said.

On the limo bus, Cvitanovich would love to take the Carr family on a food tour to other great, local restaurants like Galatoires, Popeyes, Acme Oyster House, and Pacale Manale’s.