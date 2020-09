NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Following the Saints 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night, Drew Brees’ accuracy and average air yards on passes has come into question.

Brees’ average of 4.82 air yards on passes this season is the lowest of any quarterback through two games since Brett Favre in 2009, according to ESPN stats.

Brees mentioned that specific statistic when asked about the headlines of his recent decline in accuracy.

