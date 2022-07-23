The NFL offseason seemed to go by in a blur – and, now here we are – Dennis Allen is the new Saints head coach. Sean Payton is hanging out in Idaho – the coach in waiting, for somebody.



So far with Allen, the transition has apparently been quite smooth.



But, we also haven’t had our first crisis – a possible suspension of Alvin Kamara looms – the Saints haven’t suffered their first major injury.

And Allen hasn’t had to make his first big game decision in the regular season that will either win or lose a game for his team.



The NFL is a crash course in crisis management.



The really good head coaches seem to ride the wave better than others.



Let’s hope the saints 2022 season is full of calm waters. But, when it gets real choppy, we can make our first real evaluation of Dennis Allen as the new Saints head coach.