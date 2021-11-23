Ed-itorial: What’s happened to the Saints? The answer is pretty simple…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints are on their first three-game losing streak in five years.

What’s happened?



Pretty simple – they have reached the teeth of the schedule as a beat-up football team.

And the laundry list of injuries has grown. Tight end Adam Trautman is out four to six weeks after suffering a knee sprain in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.



Even though they didn’t practice Monday, the Saints were required to issue an injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against Buffalo.

Alvin Kamara was listed as did not practice with a knee injury.



Before the season began, the Saints needed good quarterback play, and a healthy team to even come remotely close to the team they were a season ago.



And that’s not happened.

There are only so many salary-cap casualties, and injuries any team can overcome.



Sunday, the Saints – if you count the kicker and punter – had 14 different starters than the ones who started the playoff game against Tampa Bay.



The reality is – right now – the Saints don’t have the horses.



And Sean Payton is, painfully aware.