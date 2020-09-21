Falcons lose on last-play FG after not attacking onside kick

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) follows on Cowboys onside kick as Atlanta Falcons’ Olamide Zaccheaus (17) looks on in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Goodwin recovered the kick. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons hung back and watched as the Dallas Cowboys recovered an onside kick and then won the game.

A game-ending field goal gave Dallas a 40-39 win. It was set up when they recovered an onside kick in the final two minutes.

Three nearby Falcons waited while the ball slowly rolled instead of jumping on it before it went 10 yards. The Cowboys then pounced on it.

Atlanta led 20-0 in the first quarter after Dallas had three lost fumbles and a failed fake punt.

It was the biggest blown lead for the 0-2 Falcons since the Super Bowl four seasons ago.

