NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) —

The Governor of Louisiana and the owner of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans held a joint news conference Monday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Gayle Benson discussed major improvements to the Superdome.

According to Edwards, the improvements will be over the next several years and include more natural light into the stadium, and additional bunker clubs.