NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints fans flocked for a glimpse of quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara on the opening day of minicamp at the team’s practice facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, La, Tuesday morning.

Winston, who has participated in the Saints’ organized team activities the past three weeks, is returning after a season-ending knee injury last year.

Minicamp marked the first appearance on the field for Kamara since his arrest in February following a fight in a Las Vegas hotel during the NFL’s Pro Bowl weekend.

Uncertainty looms over possible suspension that could affect Kamara’s availability this season.

The Saints brought in former Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson overnight after the 2016 All-Pro spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Mark Ingram, safety Tyrann Mathieu and returning kicker Wil Lutz, who is missed last season due to multiple hernia surgeries, spoke with media following the first day of practice.

Saints minicamp continues through Thursday.