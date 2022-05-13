NEW ORLEANS — Minutes after reports were surfacing that Jarvis Landry was finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints, the former LSU and Lutcher star confirmed the news on twitter posting “Who Dat.”

There has been no official announcement of terms from the team yet.

What we do know is that Landry brings 8 seasons, 7,598 receiving yards, and 37 receiving touchdowns of experience to a New Orleans Saints wide receiver room that returns Michael Thomas and drafted Chris Olave in the first round of the NFL draft weeks ago.

Landry spent the first four years of his pro football career in Miami where he was taken 63rd overall by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

He has spent the last 4 years in Cleveland.

Landry only played in 12 games last season while battling several injuries, but still registered 52 catches for 570 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.