LIVE BLOG: Saints defeat Falcons in last regular season game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 02: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Kenny Robinson #27 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA. – FINAL: Saints 30, Falcons 20

Fourth quarter

10:55 K Brett Maher 27 yard field goal is good. Saints 27-13

Third quarter

2:49 Qadree Ollison for a 19 yard touchdown. K Younghoe Koo extra point is good. Saints 24-13

Second quarter

0:02 Juwan Johnson pass from Trevor Siemian for 5 yard touchdown. Saints 24-6

1:03 Saints K Brett Maher 37 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 17-6

3:26 Cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepts Matt Ryan. Saints 14-6

5:47 Trevor Siemian goes to Tre’Quan Smith for a 13 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 14-6

10:31 Falcons K Younghoe Koo 54 yard field goal is good. Saints 7-6

First quarter

3:15 Falcons K Younghoe Koo 48 yard field goal is good. Saints 7-3

8:29 Saints Taysom Hill connects with Adam Trautman for an 18 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 7-0

