LIVE BLOG: Saints defeat Falcons in last regular season game

VAUGHAN, Miss. (WJTV) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Vaughan.

Yazoo County Sheriff's Office Investigator Noble Brooks said the shooting happened at a horse racing track on Thomas Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8. Eric Bouldin Jr., 25, of Madison, was taken by a personal vehicle to Merit Health Madison in Canton. From there, he was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he remains in critical condition.