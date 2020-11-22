LIVE POSTGAME: Saints talk about win vs Falcons

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
Border Report Tour
Lottery
12 News Investigates: Crime Crisis
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Special election runoff will fill seat in Mississippi House
Top Stories
15 members of north Texas family get COVID-19 after small birthday party
Video
‘Magic’ mushrooms: a better way to treat depression?
One dead following fiery, single-car crash in Terry
The Weeknd, Kenny G to join forces at American Music Awards
Politics
Election
Election Results
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Georgia governor certifies presidential electors for Biden
Video
Top Stories
2020 General Election results certified in Mississippi
Video
Top Stories
President Trump speaks on lowering prescription drug prices
Video
Biden to meet with Democratic leaders, Trump hosts Michigan GOP lawmakers
Video
Trump, allies take desperate steps to overturn Biden’s victory
Senate races put Georgia at the center of American politics
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tropics
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Pro Football Challenge
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Magic of the Mind
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Home for the Holidays
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
VANS Big Buck Showdown
The VeryVera Show
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2020
Search
Search
Search
LIVE POSTGAME: Saints talk about win vs Falcons
Geaux Black and Gold
by: Brian Holland
Posted:
Nov 22, 2020 / 03:31 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2020 / 03:31 PM CST
Trending Stories
One dead following fiery, single-car crash in Terry
Unclaimed property returns top $16 million in Mississippi
Video
Mississippi casino sues insurer that won’t pay COVID-19 loss
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Ellis Avenue exit blocked by police, two men detained